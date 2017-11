Defending state champ Dorman swept Mauldin on the road Tuesday night to advance to a Saturday 5A state title match-up with Wando, a third straight year the two will get together having split the past two season.

Pickens downed Aiken in 4A and now faces Myrtle Beach Satruday.

Powdersville plays Bishop England for the 3A crown and St. Joe’s faces Academic Magnet in 2A Saturday as well.

The championship games take place at Chapin High School.