Escaped inmate in Biltmore Forest, stay indoors, report sightings

Biltmore Forest Police say an inmate has escaped.

The man is in an orange jumpsuit.

Police are asking you to stay indoors if possible and report any sightings immediately.

Schools in the Roberson District of Buncombe County Schools are all on lockdown due to police activity in the area.

According to the district, you will not be able to sign your child out of school until the lockdown is lifted.

The schools on lockdown are:

TC Roberson High

Valley Springs Middle

Koontz Intermediate

Avery’s Creek Elementary

Estes Elementary

Glen Arden Elementary

