Several people on social media are posting fake stories and videos claiming the Department of Defense is planning to test an Electromagnetic Pulse on Nov. 4th.

They say that would cripple the power grid and put lives in danger.

The stories have been shared and shared, making them more likely to pop up in your Facebook timeline, but they have no credibility whatsoever.

It’s not the Russians, it’s just fake.

The Department of Defense says it is not true.