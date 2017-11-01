Former Texas nurse faces 5th murder charge in a child death

SAN ANTONIO (AP) – A former nurse who prosecutors believe could be responsible for the deaths of up to 60 Texas children has been indicted on a murder charge for the fifth time this year.

Bexar County District Attorney Nico LaHood says a grand jury indicted Genene Jones on a murder charge Tuesday in the 1981 death of a 3-month-old.

The 67-year-old Jones already is in state prison for the 1982 killing of a toddler and the sickening of a 4-week-old boy who survived.

She was scheduled for release in March.

LaHood says authorities want to hold Jones “accountable for as many children’s deaths as the evidence will support.”

Authorities have linked Jones to the deaths of children during or shortly after her shifts at a San Antonio hospital and a medical clinic in the region.

