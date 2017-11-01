Greenville Co. Council wants community survey addressing Sheriff Office accountability

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Some Greenville County Council members want the public to weigh in on ways to create more accountability within the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

They say the current system is more than a century old and needs updating, so they want to send a survey out to the community.

County council says they want to restructure the Sheriff’s Office regardless of whether Sheriff Will Lewis resigns or not.

The idea follows a lawsuit filed on behalf of Savanah Nabors, a former employee at the Sheriff’s Office, accusing Sheriff Lewis of sexual assault and harassment.

“You can’t give somebody a $45 million blank check and say trust me,” Greenville County Councilman Ennis Fant said.

However, Fant says that’s essentially what council has to do when it comes to the sheriff’s budget.

“We have a county department that is operating exclusively with taxpayer dollars,” Fant said.

He says there’s no oversight.

Council is supposed to be asking for a forensic audit of the sheriff’s office budget, which Fant supports, but thinks it will do no good.

“You’ve got a sheriff’s department that feels as though we have to give them money, but they don’t have to answer to us how they spend it, so I have no confidence that the sheriff’s office would be cooperative in giving us the information that we need,” Fant said.

He and other councilmembers are floating the idea of creating a county police department which would be led by a hired police chief.

“Who would report directly to a county administrator, so now there is checks and balances, there’s accountability, there’s oversight, there’s transparency, plus there’s greater protections for employees,” Fant said.

He says employees would then be part of the county’s grievances process.

“So you do have recourse if you’ve been mistreated, or if you have some type of complaint, or if you feel you’ve been terminated wrongly,” Fant said.

This county police department would run similarly to how the city of Greenville’s Police Department operates currently.

However, Council wants to see how the community feels about the proposal.

“Let the public speak, and that’s a good way that a republic form a government works,” Fant said.

Some community members think it’s a good idea.

“Right now, we have a certain circumstance where we cannot control it,” said Marie Blough, who wrote a letter to County Council urging them to support calling for a resignation. “Our hands are tied until an indictment is made, so I would love to see something with more accountability is held by this position.”

Some other council members say they want to find out more information about how the county police force would operate before a survey is done.

Councilman Fant plans to introduce the polling proposal at Tuesday’s meeting.

“If they are open to a change that gives us more structure and more accountability and credibility, then we would like to proceed forward with the referendum maybe in the spring,” Fant said.

Council members will also be voting on the forensic audit of the Sheriff’s Office at the same meeting.