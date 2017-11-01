Help find missing man with dementia in Greenville Co.

Vincent Antonio Rodriquez (From: Greenville Co. Sheriff's Office)

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Deputies in Greenville County are looking for missing 77-year-old Vincent Antonio Rodriguez.

Rodriguez suffers from dementia, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

He was last seen at his home on City View Street, last week.

He is 5’10” tall and weighs 180 pounds and was last seen wearing a brown sweatshirt and jogging pants.

Anyone with information on the location of Rodriguez is asked to call 911.

