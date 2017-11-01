Help find missing man with dementia in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Deputies in Greenville County are looking for missing 77-year-old Vincent Antonio Rodriguez.

Rodriguez suffers from dementia, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

He was last seen at his home on City View Street, last week.

He is 5’10” tall and weighs 180 pounds and was last seen wearing a brown sweatshirt and jogging pants.

Anyone with information on the location of Rodriguez is asked to call 911.

Missing Persons

Missing woman Diane Verranault found safe The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says 65 year-old Diane Marie Verranault has been found safe.

Missing girl Cheyanne Banks found safe Greenville Co. deputies say 14-year-old Cheyanne Faith Banks from Travelers Rest has been found safe.

UPDATE: Greenville Co. missing teen located A teen missing in Greenville County has been located, according to deputies.

Asheville missing man found safe Police say missing Asheville man, Arthur Earl “Bubba” Sutton, was found safe in Greenville, SC and is no longer considered missing.