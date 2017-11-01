Man accused of threatening to kill U.S. Sen. Tim Scott

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Authorities say a Georgia man charged with threatening to kill U.S. Sen. Tim Scott from South Carolina has a history of threats against other members of congress and news organizations. The FBI says Jason Kenneth Bell of Cochran, Georgia, called Scott’s office Oct. 23, saying “I am going to kill that “m— f—” because the black senator said white neo-Nazi groups were causing problems in America. The FBI says the 40-year-old has made similar threats against other Congress members.

