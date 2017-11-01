Open Enrollment For Affordable Care Act Underway

Greenville, S.C (WSPA) People looking to purchase health care coverage on the federal exchange will only have six weeks to do it.

Open enrollment through healthcare.gov started November 1 and ends on December 15. The previous deadline was January 31.

The Trump Administration has not given a reason for the shortened enrollment period and there were few television and radio ads promoting open enrollment. One insurance agent in Greer says he has 2,000 clients to help acquire coverage and he’s not happy with the tighter deadline.

“I had 90 days to help them before and now I have 45,” says Guy Furay, broker with the Insurance Source. “Do the math.”

Furay will have to help 45 clients a day over the next six weeks to meet the deadline or his clients will face penalties for not purchasing coverage. Penalties start at $347 and could top $2,000.

Furay says anyone buying coverage with a subsidy should not see an increase in their premiums. Others without a subsidy could see a spike if they purchase through the exchange.

It’s recommended those without a subsidy purchase insurance through a broker instead of the exchange to get a lower rate.