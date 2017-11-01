Web Filtering Service

Spartanburg, SC (WSPA)

An upstate school district will be watching your kids surf the web from home. Administrators in Spartanburg District 5, will be able to monitor the way their students use district issued laptops even when they’re surfing from home.

Spartanburg School District 5 is working to do the same.

Melissa Robinette, District 5 Spokesperson says, “obviously technology is huge in our classrooms and we think that its important in this day and age for our kids to have those tools at their fingertips.

This is the 3rd year students are able to take school issued laptops home and the first year parents can “unblock” certain sites while the child is using the device at home. Parents also get a weekly email informing them of the students internet activity.

“we need all the help we can get, parenting is hard enough, it’s a brave new world and I think if the district wants to support parents in that, it’s a good plan, ” says Meghan Smith a concerned parent.

While on school grounds, certain sites are blocked, if students search certain flagged words like depression or suicide, Sam Vezina the Districts I.T. Specialist is notified immediately. Sam says, “I look at what’s blocked, what’s flagged, I look and see what they’ve done, pass it on to the principal and they deal with it from there.”

Making information readily available raises the question of privacy, but it’s a price parents like meghan say they’re willing to pay.

Meghan says, “If it’s on a school issued device I think it kind of comes with the territory, you’re waving a little bit of that privacy.”