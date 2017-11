OCONEE Co., SC (WSPA) – A Westminster woman was killed in a crash early Wednesday morning, according to the Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office.

It happened around 8:15 a.m. on South Highway 11 near the intersection of Blackjack Rd. in Westminster.

The woman was driving north on SC 11 when her car went left of center and was hit by a pickup truck driving south.

She was taken to the hospital where she died at 10:09 a.m.

The coroner will release the woman’s name after her family is notified.