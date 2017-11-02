4th employee dies after attempted prison escape in NC

ELIZABETH CITY, NC (WSPA) – A fourth employee has died from their injuries after a failed inmate escape at the Pasquotank Correctional Institution in North Carolina.

The NC Department of Public Safety says 31-year-old maintenance mechanic Geoffrey Howe was injured while working at the former Correction Enterprises sewing plant at the prison.

Howe was hurt in the failed escape attempt on October 12.

“Our thoughts, prayers and condolences go out to the Howe family,” said DPS Secretary Erik Hooks. “This tragedy has horribly impacted the lives of four families, as well as co-workers and friends.”

Howe is the fourth person to die after the attack. Correctional officers Justin Smith and Wendy Shannan as well as sewing plant manager Veronica Darden were also killed in the escape attempt.

The Pasquotank Correctional Institution is still on lockdown as members of the Prison Emergency Response Team continue to assist local prison staff.

Four inmates have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the incident.

There are currently 676 male inmates at the prison.