Billy Graham to turn 99 next week

(NEWS RELEASE) – CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 02, 2017—Rev. Billy Graham will celebrate his 99th birthday on Tuesday, Nov. 7, at his home in Montreat, N.C. The Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, N.C., invites guests to celebrate Graham’s birthday with free cake on Tuesday (while supplies last). In addition, visitors will have an opportunity to sign a birthday banner with prayers, memories, and well-wishes for the evangelist.

“Nov. 7 will be a big milestone for my father as he turns 99 and enters his 100th year,” said Franklin Graham, president and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, in a recent statement. “As a family, we are just so very grateful that he is still with us. His mind is good but he’s quieter these days. He can’t see or hear well, but his health is stable.”

Additional upcoming events at the Billy Graham Library include:

Nov. 10, 8-10 a.m.: Veterans Day Breakfast and Tour—Military veterans of all ages are invited to this special event to hear an encouraging message from retired U.S. Marine Corps Brigadier General Jim Walker, enjoy a buffet breakfast, and tour through The Journey of Faith. The event is free, but advanced reservations are required. http://bit.ly/BGLibrary-Veterans2017

Nov. 17, 6:30-8:30 p.m.: Ladies Night Out—Start the Christmas season by previewing the annual Christmas at the Library at the Billy Graham Library. Ladies will enjoy hors d’oeuvres, be amongst the first guests to see the Library’s Christmas decorations, and hear from granddaughter of Billy and Ruth Graham and daughter of Franklin Graham, Cissie Graham Lynch. Tickets to this event are currently sold out.

Dec. 14, 6-7:30 p.m.: Book Signing with Eric Metaxas—New York Times bestselling author Eric Metaxas will sign copies of his new biography, Martin Luther, which dismisses the popular myths about Luther, a well-known Reformation leader, and tells the true story of his life and how he influenced the world. In addition to his writing, Metaxas is well-known as a speaker and radio show host. His works have been featured in The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, and The New Yorker. His books are distributed around the world, as they have been translated into more than 25 different languages. Metaxas has been a commentator on CNN, the Fox News Channel, and MSNBC, and hosts a national syndicated radio show called The Eric Metaxas Show.

Books will be available for purchase in Ruth’s Attic bookstore, or guests may bring their own. Limit of two signed items per person. (One item must be Martin Luther.) For more information, please call (704) 401-3256 or email LibraryEvents@bgea.org.

Visitors to the Billy Graham Library between now and Dec. 31 can see the new display, “At the Foot of the Cross,” in The Journey of Faith tour. This display details the message of hope that Billy Graham expressed at the Library’s dedication in 2007: that it would be a “living testimony to the power of the Gospel.” For 10 years, thousands of lives have been transformed through the message of Christ which has been proclaimed to everyone entering the cross-shaped doors of the Library. Come celebrate what God has done here in the past decade.

For additional information, including tickets, registration and event details, visit http://www.BillyGrahamLibrary.org.