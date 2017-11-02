Name: Aaliyah Allgood

Recipe Title: Cream Cheese Pound Cake

Recipe short description (140 characters): This pound cake is moist and delicious it is perfect whether for a holiday dinner table, a dessert for a dinner party, or a gift for a friend if you’ve never made a cake from scratch before it’s the perfect beginners recipe. Hope y’all have fun and enjoy

Ingredients: 1 1⁄2 cups butter, softened

1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese, softened

2 cups sugar

6 large eggs

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

3 cups all-purpose flour

1⁄8 teaspoon salt

Directions: 1.Preheat oven to 300°F.

Use an electric mixer to mix both butter and cream cheese until creamy.

2.Gradually add sugar and beat for 5 minutes, then add eggs one at a time, allowing each to incorporate before adding more. Stir in vanilla.

3.Sift flour and salt and add gradually to the mixer, beating until well blended.

4.Pour batter into a well greased and floured bundt pan or tube cake pan.

5.Place 2 cups water in an ovenproof container on the rack in the oven next to the cake. I usually put water in a pan and place it next to the cake.

6.Bake cake at 300 for an hour and 45 minutes, or until a toothpick can be removed cleanly.

7.Place pan on a wire rack and cool for 15 minutes, then remove the cake from the pan and complete cooling on the wire rack.