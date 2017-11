ESPN reports a source told them Clemson star turned rookie phenom Deshaun Watson’s will miss the rest of the season after an injury.

They report Watson tore his ACL in practice.

ESPN Upstate reports the Texans are bringing in Colin Kapernick for a workout.

Watson was off to a historic start of his rookie season with the Houston Texans.

