Greenville Co. schools to get giant maps of Mars

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Five huge maps of Mars will be delivered to several schools in Greenville County, Friday.

Dr. Andrew Aldrin, Director of the Buzz Aldrin Space Institute will deliver the maps to Wade Hampton High School, Friday morning.

Greenville County Schools will be the first district in the state to get these massive maps.

The maps will be sent to Wade Hampton High School, Roper Mountain Science Center, A.J. Whittenberg Elementary, Dr. Phinnize J. Fisher Middle and Legacy Charter School.

Two schools will get 25 foot by 25 foot maps while three will get 15 by 15 foot maps.

The maps are large vinyl topographical maps of the Mars surface including landing locations of NASA’s Mars robots.

The maps will be used to expand instruction in science, technology, engineering, arts, and math.

Dr. Aldrin is the son of astronaut Buzz Aldrin, the second man to walk on the moon as part of the Apollo 11 mission in 1969.