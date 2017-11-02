Greenwood mayor found not guilty of DUI

GREENWOOD, SC (WSPA) – Greenwood Mayor Welborn Adams has been found not guilty of DUI, according to the Clerk of Court.

The magistrate court trial started at 9:30 a.m. and ended at 1:20 p.m.

The Index Journal reports the jury deliberated for five minutes.

Welborn was arrested in Sept. 2015 at a safety checkpoint.

The Index-Journal reports Adams was headed home from his wife’s 40th birthday party at the Greenwood Federal Building at the time.

His blood-alcohol content was reported to be 0.09 percent. In South Carolina, anything above 0.08 percent is considered illegal and can result in a DUI arrest.