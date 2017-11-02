“He killed my friend”; 911 calls, new documents detail how Greenville teen was killed in woods

GREENVILLE, SC- Frantic 9-1-1 calls made by a friend of Diana Martinez Gonzalez has shed new light on what happened during the October 4th murder.

Martinez Gonzalez was reportedly gunned down near Frady Rd. after she and her friend were forced by the shooter to walk into the woods.

“Is he still there?’ asked Greenville County Dispatch in the 911 recording. “No I ran away, I don’t know where he went. He went back into the woods to bury her body or something, I don’t know,” said Martinez Gonzalez’s friend.

7 News has chosen not to release the name of the friend in the calls to dispatch.

The friend said over the phone that someone killed Martinez Gonzalez and was now trying to kill her. She continued to explain that she escaped the woods where the murder took place, and ran across Saluda Rd. to hide at a restaurant and call for help.

“I’m like hiding behind a Mexican restaurant,” she said. “Are you hiding behind Nazario’s Mexican restaurant?” asked Greenville County dispatch. “Yes,” she confirmed.

When deputies arrived at Frady Rd. they arrested Daniel De Jesus Rangel Sherrer, 18, and charged him with murder and kidnapping.

At one point, Rangel Sherrer even answered the friend’s cell phone he allegedly took from her.

“We got a call from Pickens saying there’s something going on… what’s happening?” asked dispatch in a separate phone call.

“From who” asked who is believed to be Rangel Sherrer.

“From the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office sir,” responded dispatch.

“Mmm. Well I don’t know, I’m here just in my house.”

According to new documents obtained by 7 News, the friend told law enforcement that while in the woods, Rangel Sherrer gave them both a piece of a dollar bill with cocaine inside and demanded they eat it.

Martinez Gonzalez reportedly did, according to the friend’s statement.

After that, the friend said she watched as a rifle was pointed to Martinez Gonzalez’s head and as she was shot.

“Her body’s like, in tall grass. I don’t know if he moved it or not,” the friend said.

The report also stated that because of the way Martinez Gonzalez’s clothing was found on her body, a SANE kit, otherwise known as a rape kit, was performed and was included as part of the case file.

“He killed my friend,” said Martinez Gonzalez’s friend.