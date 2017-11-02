Helping First Responders Mourn

Greenville, SC (WSPA)

Taking the oath to protect and serve puts First Responders on the front line.

When tragedy hits close to home for them, help is never far away. It’s something we see in many aspects of life, those who are strong and always offering help; don’t seem to need it themselves, but the experts say they do and that also goes for first responders.

It’s been a rough few years for law enforcement across our area.

In March of 2016, Greenville Police Officer, Allen Jacobs was killed in the line of duty. A memorial car was set up in his honor over flowed with gifts from the public.

The same with Spartanburg Officer, Jason Harris in April of 2017, the public response was overwhelming.

Now another patrol car is set up for Trooper Daniel Rebman.

John Sherrill says he thinks it’s appropriate, “I think people grieve in different ways some people grieve privately some people need to grieve publicly and having a place that they can go to and express that grief is important.”

The death of an officer doesn’t only affect the family at home, but also those who wear the same uniform each day. That’s where the South Carolina Assistance Program comes in. Dr. Eric Skidmore is Program Manager of the South Carolina Law Enforcement. he says, “we blend the Chaplin’s and the mental health professionals with a large peer support team to provide care and assistance to the officers immediately after a critical incident.”

Teams with the program travel across the Palmetto State to offer help when a critical incident affects first responders. It’s method of peer support, proves to be successful. Dr. Eric Skidmore, “if you isolate yourself from your co workers and the systems of support the only person you have to talk to about your roll in a shooting or a chase… is yourself and police officers often don’t give themselves a break.”

As officers support their brothers and sisters in blue, so too does the public.

Corporal Jeff Rhyne of the South Carolina Highway Patrol says, ” its kind of become tradition for us to put a memorial car up, it give people the opportunity to come out leave a message, leave flowers and bring their children out…”

If you’d like to show your support for Trooper Rebman’s family in other ways, a “Go Fund Me” account is set up. You can also donate at First Citizens branches in the Carolina’s and Georgia.

If you are a First Responder and need help go to this link: http://scleap.org/