WATCH: Pickens HS class does Thriller dance at lunch

PICKENS, SC (WSPA) – A Unified P.E. class at Pickens High School did the Thriller dance at lunch for their classmates on Halloween, according to the school district.
They say it was a big hit and the video has over 22,000 views on Facebook.
