Retired Greenville Co. Sheriff weighs in on current allegations facing sheriff’s office

GREENVILLE, S.C.(WSPA) – The list of people calling for Sheriff Will Lewis to resign continues to grow. Now, one of the longest serving sheriffs in Greenville County, retired Sheriff Johnny Mack Brown is adding his name to that list.

The calls for resignation follow a lawsuit filed on behalf of Savanah Nabors, a former employee at the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, against Sheriff Will Lewis, accusing him of sexual assault and harassment.

Sheriff Brown served Greenville County for 24 years before retiring and becoming a US Marshall for most of George W. Bush’s administration.

He says during his time at the sheriff’s office he worked hard to keep morale high and wants to see it return to that.

“It’s embarrassing,” Sheriff Brown said. “It’s embarrassing for the people of Greenville County. It’s embarrassing for the men and women of the sheriff’s office. His credibility is gone.”

Sheriff Brown says it’s hard to watch what’s happening at the sheriff’s office.

“I love those guys and girls, and I love that agency, and I hate to see any bad things happening inside the agency because it really stops what they’re doing,” Sheriff Brown said.

Sheriff Brown says he’s talked to deputies and says morale is low despite the sheriff’s office claiming the lawsuit and allegations are not a distraction.

“It certainly affects their behavior, and it affects how they look at the sheriff’s office,” Brown said.

He says because of the effect on the deputies, he wants Sheriff Lewis to step down.

“Apparently, he is not listening to anybody because several people have called for his resignation,” Brown said.

Brown says he’d be willing to step in to the position if needed.

“I’ve talked to the governor’s chief of staff and told him if anything happens, if he was indicted for any reason, and he had to make an appointment, I’d certainly be glad to go in and stay a short period and get the agency back in shape,” Brown says.

7News reached out to former Sheriff Steve Loftis who released this statement:

“My thoughts and prayers go to the outstanding men and women of the Greenville county sheriff’s office who are dealing with the shame and embarrassment of this investigation regarding Will Lewis”

Brown says he based his feelings on the cloud it’s creating over the sheriff’s office. But, he does not think Sheriff Lewis misused funds. He says when he was sheriff he had to get permission to move money within the budget, and there were checks and balances.

However, county council members say there was much more oversight during Brown’s tenure. They say now department directors, such as the sheriff, can move money within their line items in a budget without explanation.

County officials say the Charlotte trip where Sheriff Lewis was accused of sexual assault was a budget meeting. Both Brown and Loftis say they never took an out of town budget meeting during their tenures.

However, county leaders say, guilty or not, this is nothing that should be consuming the county.

“Don’t think about self,” Brown said. “Think about the agency, and the people, and what you’re doing to them, and for the citizens who put you in there.”

The State Law Enforcement is still investigating the claims against Sheriff Lewis.

Sheriff Lewis has hired an outside attorney who has transferred the case to federal court.