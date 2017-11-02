Rev. Jesse Jackson calls for BMW boycott after diversity concerns

WOODCLIFF LAKE, NJ (WSPA) – Rev. Jesse Jackson is calling for a boycott of BMW after a meeting with the company’s CEO Wednesday citing a lack of diversity in the company’s dealerships and management.

The meeting took place at BMW of North America’s headquarters in Woodcliff Lake, NJ.

“We’re boycotting them because they’re boycotting us,” said Jackson in a statement posted to his Twitter account.

Jackson and his Rainbow PUSH Coalition says they will “expand our boycott until we get a commitment for targets and timetables for our fair share of dealerships, EO1 reports, lawyers, financial services, and professional services.”

According to Jackson, less than two percent of all BMW dealerships in North America are owned by African Americans whereas they account for 11 percent of all BMW purchases.

Jackson says his organization will hold another round of meetings at the BMW plant in Spartanburg County in the near future.

