SC mom charged after police respond to overdose call involving toddlers

MULLINS, SC (WBTW) – A mother has been arrested after her two children were able to gain access to a prescription medication and ingest an unknown amount.

Timirah Witherspoon, 24, is currently being held at the Marion County Detention Center after she was charged with two counts of unlawful conduct toward a child.

Two small children were taken to the hospital after the Mullins Police Department responded to the possible overdose call Tuesday afternoon.

According to Captain Joe Graham, officers were called to the Meadow Park Apartments, located on West Dogwood Drive in Mullins. Two children, ages 1 and 3, were taken by EMS to the local hospital for concern the children were overdosing on prescription drugs.

Captain Graham says Witherspoon was asleep when the children were able to find the prescription medication and swallow it. Investigators identify the drug the toddlers took as Olanzapine.

The children are in stable condition and are expected to make a full recovery.

Witherspoon’s bond was set at $5,000 Wednesday, according to Captain Graham.