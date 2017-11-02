SCDOT: Gateway Project On Schedule

Greenville, S.C (WSPA) The South Carolina Department of Transportation says Greenville’s massive Gateway Project will be completed in two years.

SCDOT posted online showing the current phase of the $230 million construction project and what it will look like upon completion.

The purpose of the project is to ease congestion in both the north and southbound lanes of 85 and 385. Engineers will be focusing more on 385 over the next few months.

“We’re focused primarily on 385 and you’ll see some traffic switches onto new lanes for 385 northbound,” said Kimberly Bishop, construction engineer with SCDOT.

The entire Gateway Project is slated for completion in May of 2019.