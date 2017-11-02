Sheriff believes they’ve ID’d suspects in Pendleton quadruple murder

The Anderson Co. Sheriff Chad McBride says they have identified people who they believe are suspects in a 2015 Pendleton quadruple murder.

He says they are not releasing the names of the suspects right now, because investigators need more to make an arrest.

No charges have been filed right now and they are asking anyone who knows anything about the murders to come forward.

Family members said to the suspects “We love you. We forgive you.”

THE MURDERS

Deputies were called Nov. 3, 2015 around 12:30 p.m. to a home on Refuge Drive in Pendleton.

They say when they got there they found the bodies of four people.

The victims have been identified as:

Mike Scott, 59

Cathy Scott, 60

Barbara Scott, 80, Mike’s mother.

Violet Taylor 82, Cathy’s mother.

They say all four lived at the home.

Autopsies show all four victims were shot to death.

They say one of the victims had multiple gunshot wounds.

Three of the victims were found in the den.

Mike Scott was found in the bedroom.

Investigators say it appears they were surprised by the attack and had no time to defend themselves.

The coroner says Mike Scott had texted a co-worker at the South Carolina Dept. of Transportation in Anderson stating he would be in on Monday.

Investigators will be going over the text messages to determine the time frame since they believe that is the last person he spoke with.

Cathy Scott was a stay-at-home caretaker for the couple’s two mothers.

They are currently investigating the incident as a quadruple murder.

Forensic investigators are on the scene searching for additional evidence.

We will update this story when more details are available.