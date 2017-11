Sheriff Wright says an arrest has been made in a case from 17 years ago.

Robert Threadgill is behind bars and facing charges thanks to DNA, according to Wright.

Robert Threadgill, 37, was already behind bars in the Department of Corrections since earlier this year for an unrelated sentence, when a DNA sample was taken just 2 months ago.

Threadgill is now facing charges of robbery, kidnapping, criminal sexual conduct.