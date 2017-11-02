Shooting death ruled self-defense after stabbing in Spg. Co.

Related Coverage Death investigation in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg County deputies say a man’s death after a shooting on Nazareth Road in Wellford has been ruled self-defense.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 44-year-old Bryan Paul Blackwell was shot to death after he stabbed another man.

Deputies say Blackwell was threatening to cut his mother. The stabbing happened when his mother was pushed out of the way by the shooter, deputies say. The mother was cut in the hand by Blackwell when she tried to get the knife away from him.

The Sheriff’s Office says Blackwell was the uncle of the shooter and was upset because he didn’t want his mother moving to North Carolina because of her health.

Investigators say there were five other witnesses to the incident.

The shooter was stabbed in the abdomen and is recovering from his injuries at a local hospital, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.