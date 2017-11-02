Solar company partnering with Greenville Tech to create 10,000 jobs in SC

A national solar company has chosen Greenville as the focus of a major economic investment that’s expected to create thousands of jobs in South Carolina.

Cybress Creek Renewables announced, Thursday, it’s partnering with Greenville Tech to enhance the school’s existing solar program to help train its future workforce.

The company is committing to a $1.5 billion dollar investment in the state, and hopes to create close to 10,000 jobs, many of which will be right in the Upstate.

“It was really such a pleasure to find Greenville Technical College. When we were looking around trying to find who would we partner with, this college has already been leading the way for decades,” said Jamie Carlson, The Executive V.P. of Operations for Cypress.

Dr. Jermaine Whirl, the V.P. of Economic Development and Corporate Training at Greenville Tech said the college’s existing “Solar Center” was the big attraction. It has trained panel installers since 2003.

“I think the big takeaway is that people need know is that this is a growing industry, they need to know that job opportunities are growing, and the long term sustainability of that is phenomenal,” said Whirl.

Cypress is starting off with a $25,000 check for Greenville Tech.

That initial investment will help to enhance Greenville Tech’s solar curriculum, and also create scholarships, especially for veterans.

Overall, Cypress says it will pump in 1.5 billion over 5 years to the state’s economy.

As for the state’s power grid, by 2022, Cypress hopes to have enough solar farms installed in South Carolina to keep the lights on for 600,000 homes.

Cypress is hoping to build enough infrastructure to build 2 giga watts of solar across more than 80 projects in the Palmetto State.

It’s a move that aims to bring South Carolina into the fold on a growing renewable energy source.