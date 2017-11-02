Student brings pellet gun to Laurens HS, district says

LAURENS, SC (WSPA) – A student brought a pellet gun to Laurens District High School in a bag, according to the district.

According to Laurens County School District 55, administrators received a report of a gun on campus at around 2:30pm at which point the school was placed on lockdown.

The student who was alleged to have the gun was removed from class and admitted to having a non-lethal pellet gun in his book bag.

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office says the student will be charged.

“It is always unfortunate when a student makes a choice like this,” says district spokesperson Ed Murray. “Our goal is to help all of our students learn to make choices that will enhance and enrich their lives.”

The school lockdown was lifted at around 3:00pm.