Whitner, Horne vie for votes at Spartanburg mayoral forum

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Dozens of people watched on as Spartanburg’s mayoral candidates tried to earn their votes at a forum Thursday.

“This was very informative for myself,” said resident Joe Kowall.

Lekesa Whitner and Todd Horne answered questions, moderated by our own Amy Wood.

Incumbent mayor Junie White did not show up, telling 7 News recently that unlike past elections, the questions were drafted by organizations, like the Spartanburg Area Chamber of Commerce, that mainly support Horne.

“We find it quite sad that Junie didn’t come – not because of hiding or bias or anything but really because this was really a great event for the community,” said resident Brandon Klein.

One of Mayor White’s supporters – who also attended the forum – says the incumbent’s attendance wasn’t necessary.

“He also did well not coming because his work speaks for itself,” said Chance LeBron.

Horne and Whitner shared their previous work, like Whitner helping low income residents.

“While in Oakview, many people didn’t realize the apartments were dilapidated,” she said.

Horne discussed his background with the chamber of commerce and working in construction.

“I deal with commercial developers, commercial real estate people,” he said.

Questions covered the role of a mayor, growing Spartanburg’s economy, and how the candidates can impact the lives of African American in a majority minority city.

“The people here – we’re a family and I can’t look at one – I look at all demographics the same,” said Whitner.

“Make sure that as we rise as a community, we rise as one community,” said Horne.

It was a message of unity from opponents seeking Spartanburg’s top seat.

“I thought it was so interesting that both candidates – they spoke clearly, they spoke with intelligence, and they both spoke like leaders,” said Keisha Williams, Co-pastor at Vision of Faith Christian Ministry.

Mayor White is hosting a forum of his own this week. According to Mayor White’s Facebook page, his camp is dubbing it “a forum for the people.”

It’ll be this Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at B&B Barbershop on Union Street.

Follow links to learn more about Mayor Junie White, Lekesa Whitner, and Todd Horne.