10k to take on military-style course in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) – Around 10,000 people will jump through fire, crawl beneath barbed wire, scale walls and take on other obstacles this weekend in Spartanburg.

The Spartan’s Carolina Beast and Sprint is set for Nov. 4 and 5.

The militaristic-style obstacle race will be held near USC Upstate.

Competitors can challenge their endurance on different courses. There’s a 3-mile sprint with at least 20 obstacles or the 12-mile “Beast” with more than 30 obstacles.

Children ages 4 to 13 can participate in the Spartan Kids races.

Those who prefer the sidelines, can watch the race for $20.

Click or tap here to register.