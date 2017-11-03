7News crew saves puppy, likely used as dog fighting bait

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – A couple months ago, 7News reporter Rachelle Spence and photographer Kristi Harper were on the scene of a shooting when they spotted a dog lying at the edge of the nearby woods.

The dog was clearly starved, dehydrated, and unable to walk on his own.

On top of that, he had large wounds around both hips.

“Everyone in here was really angry when we saw him,” said Spartanburg Humane Society Veterinarian Maria Magsino.

His hip wounds were consistent with abuse, according to

“That’s a place that they tie dogs when they’re going to have them be bait dogs,” said Magsino.

The Spartanburg Humane Society took him in, not knowing if he would make it through the next few days.

Their resolve quickly turned into results.

He survived and within weeks, reporter Rachelle Spence and her photographer were able to visit.

The staff at the Humane Society named the dog “Spence” after Rachelle.

“Spence thanks you from the bottom of his heart because he would be dead. He would be dead,” said Magsino.

Spence made a full recovery. He was adopted by one of the veterinarians who gave him care.

Spence’s operation was made possible thanks to the Guardian Angel Program which provides lifesaving medical treatment.

People often assume that because the Spartanburg Humane Society has an in-house veterinary clinic that it also has the resources to afford and treat all sick and injured animals, regardless of their condition. That is not the case.

Guardian Angels have helped the Spartanburg Humane Society cover the cost of treatment for heartworm disease, injuries, illnesses, and long-term neglect.

If you would like to donate, click here.