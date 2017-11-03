Actor Lou Diamond Phillips arrested in Texas on DWI charge

PORTLAND, TX (AP) — Actor Lou Diamond Phillips has been charged with DWI in Texas just hours before a scheduled appearance in Corpus Christi.

Police in nearby Portland arrested Phillips early Friday. Jail records show bond wasn’t immediately set for Phillips, who starred in “La Bamba.”

Police Chief Mark Cory says an officer was conducting an unrelated traffic stop when the 55-year-old Phillips drove up and asked for directions. Cory says the officer suspected Phillips had been drinking. His blood alcohol level was .20 — more than twice the legal limit for driving.

Cory says Phillips, who listed a California address, was cooperative.

Jail records didn’t indicate an attorney for Phillips, a 1980 graduate of Corpus Christi’s Flour Bluff High School. Phillips was scheduled to appear Friday afternoon at a Corpus Christi historical event.

More stories you may like on 7News

Upstate cities win grants for innovative initiatives Five Upstate cities among ten cities and towns in the state of South Carolina who received grants for economic development projects from The…

Gov. McMaster announces new communication system for first responders GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Governor Henry McMaster is working to make communication better for first responders across the state. On Thursday,…

Teen shoots dog, kills grandmother by accident say police Authorities say a teenager who pulled the trigger on what he thought was an empty handgun fired a bullet that went through the family dog an…

7News crew saves puppy, likely used as dog fighting bait A couple months ago, 7News reporter Rachelle Spence and photographer Kristi Harper were on the scene of a shooting when they spotted a dog l…

4th employee dies after attempted prison escape in NC A fourth employee has died from their injuries after a failed inmate escape at the Pasquotank Correctional Institution in North Carolina.