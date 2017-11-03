Beef Flavored Rice

Name: Mary Belue Taylor
Recipe Title: Beef flavoredRice
Recipe short description (140 characters): Very easy. very good. Good for beginner cook.
Ingredients: Option 1-
1 cup rice
1 can beef consommé soup
1 can beef broth soup
1 stick butter,melted
Options 2
1 cup rice
1 stick butter, melted
1 can French onion soup
4 oz can mushrooms drained
1 can 8 oz water chestnuts
Directions: Option 1-Melt butter in 2 quart round dish. Add rice. Mix well. Pour soup into 2 quart round casserole dish. Cover. Bake 350 degrees for 45 minutes to one hour or until liquid soak into the rice
Option 2-
combine melted margarine with one can french onion soup.
Drain and reserve juice of mushrooms and water chestnuts.add water to juice to make 1 and a 1/2 cups. Add mushroom and chestnuts. Stir in rice. Pour into 10 x 6 dish. Cover with tin foil. Bake 350 for 1 hour.