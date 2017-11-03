Beef Flavored Rice

Name: Mary Belue Taylor

Recipe Title: Beef flavoredRice

Recipe short description (140 characters): Very easy. very good. Good for beginner cook.

Ingredients: Option 1-

1 cup rice

1 can beef consommé soup

1 can beef broth soup

1 stick butter,melted

Options 2

1 cup rice

1 stick butter, melted

1 can French onion soup

4 oz can mushrooms drained

1 can 8 oz water chestnuts

Directions: Option 1-Melt butter in 2 quart round dish. Add rice. Mix well. Pour soup into 2 quart round casserole dish. Cover. Bake 350 degrees for 45 minutes to one hour or until liquid soak into the rice

Option 2-

combine melted margarine with one can french onion soup.

Drain and reserve juice of mushrooms and water chestnuts.add water to juice to make 1 and a 1/2 cups. Add mushroom and chestnuts. Stir in rice. Pour into 10 x 6 dish. Cover with tin foil. Bake 350 for 1 hour.