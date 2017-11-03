Clemson names Rittman as first softball coach

CLEMSON (WSPA) – Clemson University plans to compete in softball in 2020 and the new program now has a head coach.

John Rittman, a member of the USA Softball Women’s National Team coaching staff, was introduced as the new coach Friday morning at Clemson.

Rittman has been the associate head coach at Kansas the past two seasons. He was previously the head coach at Stanford for 18 seasons.

He coached the Cardinal to 18 consecutive winning seasons and made 16 NCAA appearances in a row. Rittman’s teams had at least one All-American in 15 of his last 17 seasons.

He has served as of part of the USA Softball Women’s National Team coaching staff for ten total years (2001-08, 2016-present).

The Tigers will play it’s first competitive softball game in February, 2020.

Historic moment for our program… Today we proudly announce John Rittman as our first head coach!#ClemsonFamilyhttps://t.co/4fPKHVafim pic.twitter.com/UjaCnWyWww — Clemson Softball (@clemsonsoftball) November 3, 2017