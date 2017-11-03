Couple charged after allegedly beating, killing vulnerable adult

SALUDA Co., S.C. (WSPA) – A man and woman have been arrested and charged by the SC Law Enforcement Division after reportedly abusing and killing the male suspect’s father.

According to SLED, Donald Ralph Chewning, 51 and Kathy Laine Chewning, 48 have both been charged with abuse or neglect of a vulnerable adult resulting in death.

The arrest report provided by SLED claims that the two suspects committed the crime earlier this week on or about November 1st to November 2nd.

The report states that the victim, James Boyd Chewning, is Donald Chewning’s father and had been living with the two suspects prior to the attack.

According to the report, the victim was beaten, confined to a bed with zip ties, and rags and duct tape were used to cover his eyes and mouth.

The suspects are currently being held at the Saluda County Detention Center. A bond has not been listed for either suspect at this time.