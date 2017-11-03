Duke Energy to strengthen power grid in SC, create jobs

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Duke Energy has announced they will be investing $3 billion over the next decade to strengthen the power grid in SC.

They say the upgrades will strengthen the power grid against storms and outages, cyberattacks and physical threats.

They will also expand renewable energy and generate jobs, according to the company.

They say the 10 year plan will support 3,300 jobs and $116 million in new tax revenue. They expect the total economic output to be more than $5 billion.

Dr. Joseph Von Nessen, a research economist at USC said, “To put this into perspective, recent announcements from automotive manufacturers either expanding or relocating to South Carolina have ranged from $500 million to $1.5 billion, implying that the Power/Forward Carolinas initiative is roughly equivalent to several major automotive manufacturing announcements in the state,” in a statement provided by Duke Energy.