Endangered child alert issued for missing Tenn. girl

ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered child alert for a missing Alcoa child.

Ter’riana Nicole Hill, 6, went missing from the building six area of Grayson Apartments, 101 Grayson Drive, Thursday night. She weighs 65 pounds, is nearly 4 feet tall and has a single ponytail. She was wearing a black shirt with a heart in the middle, white emoji pants, and sparking tennis shoes.

Alcoa Police Department Chief David Carwsell tells WATE 6 On Your Side that an endangered child alert was issued because of Ter’riana’s age, the weather conditions and the time that has passed since she was reported missing.

Canines, thermal imaging devices and more have been used to help with the search.

Anyone with information should call 911 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.