Exzel Fitness Closing its Doors

Spartanburg, SC (WSPA) – Exzel Fitness is a family-owned business working to help the Upstate stay in shape.

Now the doors are closed permanently, leaving workers to look for jobs and bodybuilders looking for iron to pump.

The heavy lifting at Exzel Fitness is far from building muscles. For Vickie Jollie, the gym gave more than a paycheck, it gave her family.

“He done everything he could for as long as he could, he was a one owner, it wasn’t corporate,” Vickie said.

Former workers say times got too tough for the Spartanburg business to survive and owners had to close the doors–moving equipment out, along with clients and employees like Vickie.

“He went over the top of trying to make it a good transition for his members and what they needed,” Vickie said. “He knew there’d be some unhappy members, but most of them are good.”

When Exzel closed, 10 Star Fitness stepped in.

“The owner of Exzel called me and with a heavy heart he had to make some tough decisions and he wanted to make sure his members had a place to work out,” Michael Cooper said.

With more than 30 thousand square feet of workout space at its Greenville location, giving Exzel members the ability to workout in any of 10 Star Fitness’ locations meant transferring original contracts to the new owners.

Unhappy clients chose not to go on camera, but Attorney Ken Anthony says the fine print is important on any contract and it’s up to the customer to know what it says.

“It always makes sense to sign after reading the contract in depth, ask the questions, even take it home with you,” Anthony said.

While clients now have a place to continue their workout, Vickie and a few other employees landed jobs with the new gym.

“I think once they get here to see what this place has to offer, they’ll be better,” Vickie said.

10 Star Fitness has 3 locations: Greenville, Anderson and Spartanburg. If you have a contract with Exzel Fitness it’s still valid at 10 Star Fitness.