Fmr. SLED employee accused of impersonating officer in Union Co.

UNION Co., S.C. (WSPA) – A former employee with the S.C. Law Enforcement Division is accused of posing as an officer and asking for a discount on a gun.

Union County deputies charged Tanya Young, 46, of Blair, S.C. with impersonating an officer.

According to an incident report, Young visited The Outpost store on Sept. 19 and presented herself as a law enforcement officer by displaying a badge around her neck.

The store owner told deputies that Young wanted to purchase a pistol and asked for a police officer’s discount. The woman told Young the store did not offer firearm discounts to officers.

The report states Young purchased a handgun and a box of ammunition, but tried to return the gun the following day and left irate when the owner refused to refund the money.

Deputies say Young was arrested Thursday. She was released this morning on a personal recognizance bond.

A spokesman for the S.C. Law Enforcement Division confirmed Young worked as an IT Services Specialist for the agency.

Young was hired for the non law enforcement civilian position in August 2016.

SLED says Young was immediately suspended after they were notified and has since been terminated from the position.