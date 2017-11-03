Name: Mary Belue Taylor

Recipe Title: French Onion Biscuits

Recipe short description (140 characters): Differant.

Taste like Grannys.

Very soft.

Only biscuit I like cold!

Ingredients: 2 cups bisquick

1/4 cup milk

8 oz. French Onion dip

Directions: Mix all together.

Spoon dough into a tablespoon,gather into hands, pat into biscuit rounds.

Place onto lightly greased baking sheet.

Bake 375 degrees 8- 10 minutes.

Good cold or hot.

Inside tip… the dough is very sticky, dust hands with bisquick as needed, this will make the dough easy to pat out. You will have no problem with dusted hands. Dust as often as needed.