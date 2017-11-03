Name: Mary Belue Taylor

Recipe Title: Fruity fruit Salad

Recipe short description (140 characters): Different. Unusual!

Ingredients: Lettuce

1 can 28 oz. half peaches, drained

1 can 16 oz. can half pears, drained

1 can 14 oz pineapple sliced, drained

1 lb ham chunks, deli salad item

Cream cheese

Chopped walnuts

Whole strawberries

1 can blueberries

Sour cream

1 Tablespoon Horseradish mustard

2 tsp sugar

1 tsp. Lemon juice

Directions: Salad

Line platter with lettuce.

Arrange peaches, pears pineapple, and slices of ham chunks on top of lettuce.

Roll cream cheese into balls and roll in walnuts.

Place cream cheese balls into the pineapple wholes.

Fill the peaches with blueberries.

Garnish the pears with strawberries sliced or whole.

Dressing

Mix 3/4 cup sour cream with horseradish mustard,sugar and lemon juice. Chill. Serve with the fruit salad.

Serves 4

Very pretty if made individual salads!