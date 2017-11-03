Name: Mary Belue Taylor
Recipe Title: Fruity fruit Salad
Recipe short description (140 characters): Different. Unusual!
Ingredients: Lettuce
1 can 28 oz. half peaches, drained
1 can 16 oz. can half pears, drained
1 can 14 oz pineapple sliced, drained
1 lb ham chunks, deli salad item
Cream cheese
Chopped walnuts
Whole strawberries
1 can blueberries
Sour cream
1 Tablespoon Horseradish mustard
2 tsp sugar
1 tsp. Lemon juice
Directions: Salad
Line platter with lettuce.
Arrange peaches, pears pineapple, and slices of ham chunks on top of lettuce.
Roll cream cheese into balls and roll in walnuts.
Place cream cheese balls into the pineapple wholes.
Fill the peaches with blueberries.
Garnish the pears with strawberries sliced or whole.
Dressing
Mix 3/4 cup sour cream with horseradish mustard,sugar and lemon juice. Chill. Serve with the fruit salad.
Serves 4
Very pretty if made individual salads!