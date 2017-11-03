Greenville parents charged with abuse after baby suffers skull fracture, other injuries

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — The parents of a 5-month-old baby have been charged with child abuse after police say the infant suffered a skull fracture and other injuries.

Greenville police responded to a call of an infant with injuries that did not appear accidental at Greenville Memorial Hospital on Sept. 19, according to arrest warrants.

The baby had a skull fracture, bruising to the face and head, as well as other injuries, a warrant states.

Police have charged Jamaria Rashad Smith, 23, of Greenville with child abuse with great bodily harm. A warrant states that Smith is the baby’s father.

Brittany Noelle Gabrish, 19, has also been charged with abuse.

Police say Gabrish, the baby’s mother, was with the victim when the injuries occurred.

Gabrish is also accused of lying to officers and police say she was aware that Smith was with the victim when the injuries happened.

The alleged abuse took place at an apartment listed as Gabrish’s address on an arrest warrant.

Smith is in the Greenville County Detention Center, according to jail records.

This is a developing story.