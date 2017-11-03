Name: Kim Steed
Recipe Title: Hamburger Queso Dip
Recipe short description (140 characters): Hamburger Queso cheese Dip
Ingredients: 1 lb of hamburger meat
1 small jar of Queso cheese dip sauce
1 bag of frito scoops chips
Salt, pepper, garlic salt & lemon pepper all to taste.
Directions: Cook 1lb of hamburger meat into small pieces, season to taste with salt, pepper, garlic salt & lemon pepper. Drain grease, add the jar of Queso cheese sauce & heat til the cheese bubbles. Pour into a dip bowl & serve with frito scoop chips. Very quick, easy & delicious!