Name: Kim Steed

Recipe Title: Hamburger Queso Dip

Recipe short description (140 characters): Hamburger Queso cheese Dip

Ingredients: 1 lb of hamburger meat

1 small jar of Queso cheese dip sauce

1 bag of frito scoops chips

Salt, pepper, garlic salt & lemon pepper all to taste.

Directions: Cook 1lb of hamburger meat into small pieces, season to taste with salt, pepper, garlic salt & lemon pepper. Drain grease, add the jar of Queso cheese sauce & heat til the cheese bubbles. Pour into a dip bowl & serve with frito scoop chips. Very quick, easy & delicious!