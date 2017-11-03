Help find missing man Lucas Laudermilk in Marion

McDowell County sheriff’s deputies are looking for a missing Marion man.

Lucus Grant Laudermilk, 19, of Nix Creek Road, was last seen leaving his residence at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 29. His grandparents reported him missing on Friday, Nov. 3.

He is described as a white male who stands 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs 235 pounds and has brown hair and a tattoo on his left arm that contains three unknown words. When he left, he was wearing black jeans, a T-shirt with “Monster” in green letters on the front and a gray ball cap.

Anyone with information concerning Laudermilk’s whereabouts is asked to call the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 652-2235 or the McDowell County 911 communications center at 652-4000.