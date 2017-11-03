Help find missing teen Victor Adams in Marion

MARION, NC – McDowell County sheriff’s deputies need your help to find a 16-year-old runaway.
Victor Braxton Adams was last seen at his residence at 35 Chestnut Hill Drive in Marion at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2.
His father reported him missing a couple of hours later.
Adams is described as:
White male
5 feet, 9 inches tall
Weighs 130 pounds
Brown hair
Blue eyes and glasses.
He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black T-shirt, a black jacket and red Nike tennis shoes.
Anyone with information concerning Adams’ whereabouts is asked to call the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 652-2235 or the McDowell County 911 communications center at 652-4000.