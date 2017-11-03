Help find missing teen Victor Adams in Marion

MARION, NC – McDowell County sheriff’s deputies need your help to find a 16-year-old runaway.

Victor Braxton Adams was last seen at his residence at 35 Chestnut Hill Drive in Marion at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2.

His father reported him missing a couple of hours later.

Adams is described as:

White male

5 feet, 9 inches tall

Weighs 130 pounds

Brown hair

Blue eyes and glasses.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black T-shirt, a black jacket and red Nike tennis shoes.

Anyone with information concerning Adams’ whereabouts is asked to call the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 652-2235 or the McDowell County 911 communications center at 652-4000.