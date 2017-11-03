Name: Mary Belue Taylor
Recipe Title: Holiday Green Beans
Recipe short description (140 characters): Green Beans dresses up a little more than you’d serve for everyday. Serve when it’s a special occasion.
Ingredients: 1 Large can green beans
6-8 slices of cooked bacon, crumbled
1 cup Brown Sugar
1/2 cup slivered Almonds
1/2 cup melted Butter or Margarine
Directions: Drain beans and place in a 9X 13 baking dish.
Sprinkle with almonds, crumbled bacon and brown sugar.
Pat down.
Pour melted butter on top.
Bake 350 degrees 30-40 minutes