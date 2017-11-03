Name: Mary Belue Taylor

Recipe Title: Holiday Green Beans

Recipe short description (140 characters): Green Beans dresses up a little more than you’d serve for everyday. Serve when it’s a special occasion.

Ingredients: 1 Large can green beans

6-8 slices of cooked bacon, crumbled

1 cup Brown Sugar

1/2 cup slivered Almonds

1/2 cup melted Butter or Margarine

Directions: Drain beans and place in a 9X 13 baking dish.

Sprinkle with almonds, crumbled bacon and brown sugar.

Pat down.

Pour melted butter on top.

Bake 350 degrees 30-40 minutes