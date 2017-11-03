ID of man who died in crash on I-85 in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A man is dead after a single-car crash that happened on I-85 Thursday, according to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office.

32-year-old Dustin Allen Fletcher was taken to Spartanburg Medical Center where he died on Friday.

The cause of his death is unknown at this time.

The crash is being investigated by the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office, S.C. Highway Patrol, and the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

