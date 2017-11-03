Kala Brown found on Kohlhepp’s property 1 year ago today

It has been exactly one year since Kala Brown was found alive, chained up on Todd Kohlhepp’s property.

Brown disappeared on August 31st, 2016 from Anderson with her boyfriend Charlie Carver.

Between phone records and Facebook messages, investigators were led to Kohlhepp’s Woodruff property.

There they found Brown locked up inside a metal storage container.

Kohlhepp has since been convicted of killing 7 people including Carver.

Brown and family members of all 7 victims filed civil lawsuits against Kohlhepp.

He pleaded guilty in May and is serving 7 life sentences for the crimes.