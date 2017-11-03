Man arrested after fatal crash in Laurens Co., troopers say

By Published: Updated:

LAURENS CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested after a fatal crash that happened on U.S. 76 on Thursday, according to S.C. Highway Patrol.

Troopers say at least one person is dead after the wreck at Holly Grove Church Road.

25-year-old Tevin Fitzgerald Boyd has been booked into the Laurens County Detention Center.

His charges are unknown at this time.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

More stories you may like on 7News

Related Posts