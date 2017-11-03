Man dead after house fire in Simpsonville, deputies say

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A man is dead after a house fire in Simpsonville, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

A call came in about the fire at about 2:30 p.m. Friday.

Clear Springs Fire Department and the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to the home on Lori Drive.

Once they were on scene, deputies say they learned a man was inside the burning home.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man has not yet been identified.

This investigation is ongoing.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

